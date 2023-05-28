Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,757 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,757 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,944 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 69,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 113,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

