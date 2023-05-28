Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,943 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. 5,498,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

