Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 16.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 95.84%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

