Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,222.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $84.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. Temenos has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $98.48.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

