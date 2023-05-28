Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenon Medical
In other news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $81,887.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $81,887.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenon Medical (TNON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.