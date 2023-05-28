Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenon Medical

In other news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $81,887.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $81,887.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 44.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 188,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 66,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

