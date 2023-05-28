Terra Classic One Day Volume Tops $22.36 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $518.62 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003069 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,850,354,044,544 coins and its circulating supply is 5,866,027,418,843 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.

