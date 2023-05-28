TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.79 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $141.91 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00052863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,447,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,796,800,193 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

