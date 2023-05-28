The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NYSE:EL opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.71.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

