The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:EL opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.71.
Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies
In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
