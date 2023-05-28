The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.83. 4,626,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

