The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for New York Times in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for New York Times’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for New York Times’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYT opened at $35.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New York Times by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New York Times by 410.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

