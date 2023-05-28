The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

