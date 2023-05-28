The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.