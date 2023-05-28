Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $260.02 million and $2.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,152,800,042 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

