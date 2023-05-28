Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 35,785 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,785 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,441,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,556. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

