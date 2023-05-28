Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 190,000.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $264.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

