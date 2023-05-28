Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.5 %

BUD stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

