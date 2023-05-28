Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.09% of Bancorp worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,308 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

