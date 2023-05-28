Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 691 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.82% of Customers Bancorp worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

CUBI stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $771.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Articles

