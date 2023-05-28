Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 848,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,809. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In related news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 164.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 367,079 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thoughtworks by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 897,432 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

