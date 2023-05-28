thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYEKF remained flat at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

