thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TYEKF remained flat at $7.24 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
