Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tofutti Brands Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of TOFB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 1,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Tofutti Brands has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.