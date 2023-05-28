Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,722. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

Featured Stories

