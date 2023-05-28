Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 42.0% in May

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 452,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Top Ships Price Performance

NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Top Ships Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.