Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Toto Price Performance

Shares of Toto stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. Toto has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

About Toto

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

