Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $102.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Transcat by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

