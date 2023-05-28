Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tremor International (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price objective on the stock.

Tremor International Trading Up 2.6 %

TRMR stock opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £369.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2,155.00 and a beta of 1.44. Tremor International has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.01 ($6.83). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tremor International

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 8,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.25), for a total value of £22,936.68 ($28,528.21). 34.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

