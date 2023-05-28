TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $529.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,715,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,574,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 368,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TrueBlue by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

