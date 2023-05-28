Truefg LLC Buys 723 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.00. 132,909 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.