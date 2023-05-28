Truefg LLC Has $15.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.09. 2,688,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

