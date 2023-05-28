Truist Financial Lowers THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $72.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE THO opened at $81.65 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 527,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

