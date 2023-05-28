TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

TSE:TWC opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$18.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

About TWC Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.