UBS Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $155.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $148.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.