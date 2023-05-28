UBS Group Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $498.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $447.00 to $498.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $425.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.49. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

