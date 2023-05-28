uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 60.1% in May

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the April 30th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
