UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

