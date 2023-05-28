Ultra Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.60 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,257.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00418566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00120160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003039 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19471405 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,140,872.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.