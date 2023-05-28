Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Unico American Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.06.
Unico American Company Profile
