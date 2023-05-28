Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unico American Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.06.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

