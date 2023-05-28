UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in May

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the April 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.16.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCRY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 195,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,549. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

UniCredit Announces Dividend

UniCredit Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.25%.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

