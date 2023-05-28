Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,074 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $125,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $203.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

