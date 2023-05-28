Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $193.10. 2,287,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

