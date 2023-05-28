Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 5.1 %

UUU opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

