Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

