Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of URBN opened at $31.32 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

