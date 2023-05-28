UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 730,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 148,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $16.11.
A number of analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
