V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days.

V Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 during trading hours on Friday. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded V Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

