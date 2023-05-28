VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,438 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 812,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346,138 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,905 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,855 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

