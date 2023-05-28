Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 76.5% in May

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after acquiring an additional 403,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,681,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 470,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

