Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328,032 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,694.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,183 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,293. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

