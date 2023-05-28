Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 550,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,735,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,659. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

