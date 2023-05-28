Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 8.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,041,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $154.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

